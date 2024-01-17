Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 114

Group 112 Results 81.82% 30XX Existential Shuffle | Identity Crisis EC MIX 72.73% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 The Great Sea Stirs 72.73% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Planet Wisp Act 1 (Remix) 72.73% Saturnalia Passacaglia dei Saturnalia [Vocals: Roberta Valle] 63.64% Bowser’s Fury Crisp Climb Castle 63.64% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Seven Flames 54.55% Cyber Shadow Meka Island Spaceport 45.45% Triangle Strategy The Heirophant’s Palace 45.45% Vampire Survivors Song of Mana 45.45% Rockman X Dive Sky 45.45% Spectacular Sparky Bounty Boogie (Boss Battle) 45.45% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Seeds of Doubt 45.45% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Northeast Frost Street 45.45% Cotton Rock & Roll Royal tomb boss 45.45% Axiom Verge 2 Indra Internal 36.36% Splatoon 3 Ammo Knights 36.36% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon A Thousand Puzzle Pieces (Iron Whale) 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Dream of space UFO abduction 27.27% Kaiju Wars Jungle Wiles 27.27% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mt. Coronet 18.18% Dome Keeper Laser Party 18.18% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Monsterton 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Toad Town 9.09% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Unbowed Remember The Fallen 50.00% Potionomics Boss Finn 50.00% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Plant Capturing (A) 50.00% LaTale Online TIME TO TURN 50.00% Natsuki Chronicles Hopeful morning glow (stage 1) 50.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bible – Intro 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Moonlight | Vivid BAD SQUAD 50.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge The Lost Archnemesis 45.45% Triangle Strategy The Heirophant’s Palace 45.45% Vampire Survivors Song of Mana 45.45% Rockman X Dive Sky 45.45% Spectacular Sparky Bounty Boogie (Boss Battle) 45.45% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Seeds of Doubt 45.45% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Northeast Frost Street 45.45% Cotton Rock & Roll Royal tomb boss 45.45% Axiom Verge 2 Indra Internal 36.36% Splatoon 3 Ammo Knights 36.36% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon A Thousand Puzzle Pieces (Iron Whale) 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Dream of space UFO abduction 27.27% Kaiju Wars Jungle Wiles 27.27% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mt. Coronet 18.18% Dome Keeper Laser Party 18.18% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Monsterton 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Toad Town 9.09% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Unbowed Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 114 will be active until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 115 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 114 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 114 is open until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...