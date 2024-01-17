Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 114

Group 112 Results
|81.82%
|30XX
|Existential Shuffle | Identity Crisis EC MIX
|72.73%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|The Great Sea Stirs
|72.73%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Planet Wisp Act 1 (Remix)
|72.73%
|Saturnalia
|Passacaglia dei Saturnalia [Vocals: Roberta Valle]
|63.64%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Crisp Climb Castle
|63.64%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Seven Flames
|54.55%
|Cyber Shadow
|Meka Island Spaceport
|45.45%
|Triangle Strategy
|The Heirophant’s Palace
|45.45%
|Vampire Survivors
|Song of Mana
|45.45%
|Rockman X Dive
|Sky
|45.45%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Bounty Boogie (Boss Battle)
|45.45%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Seeds of Doubt
|45.45%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Northeast Frost Street
|45.45%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Royal tomb boss
|45.45%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Indra Internal
|36.36%
|Splatoon 3
|Ammo Knights
|36.36%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|A Thousand Puzzle Pieces (Iron Whale)
|36.36%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Dream of space UFO abduction
|27.27%
|Kaiju Wars
|Jungle Wiles
|27.27%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Mt. Coronet
|18.18%
|Dome Keeper
|Laser Party
|18.18%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Monsterton
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Toad Town
|9.09%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Unbowed
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|Potionomics
|Boss Finn
|50.00%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Plant Capturing (A)
|50.00%
|LaTale Online
|TIME TO TURN
|50.00%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Hopeful morning glow (stage 1)
|50.00%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Bible – Intro
|50.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Moonlight | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|50.00%
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 114 will be active until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 115 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 114 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 114 is open until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific