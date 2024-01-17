Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 3)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 3 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 2:

Quadrant 2 Results OP Tally OP Tally (2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis 31 (127) Free Bird 5 (63) Rewrite 9 (66) You Get to Burning 15 (31) Shukufuku 16 (98) Mission!: Health Comes First 14 (34) Souvenir 11 (95) VORTEX 10 (15) Kick Back 18 (114) Questions? 9 (50) ODDTAXI 18 (79) Shiny Ray 7 (18) IDOL 22 (111) The World 7 (47) Makafushigi Adventure! 13 (82) Theme from Lupin the Third 14 (7) Gun’s and Roses 16 (122) VORACITY 5 (58) Dive Back in Time 14 (71) Target 6 (26) Mellow 11* (103) G.P. 11 (39) Ai (Chuuseishin) 13 (90) Resonance 14 (10) Connect 19 (119) Welcome 8 (55) The Winner 14 (74) Get Along 8 (23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 25 (106) Making of a Cyborg 9 (42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C 14 (87) Renai Circulation 6 * Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

Voting will be open until Friday, January 19th, at 7:00 PM PT/9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET.

