Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 3)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 3 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 2:
Quadrant 2 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis
|31
|(127) Free Bird
|5
|(63) Rewrite
|9
|(66) You Get to Burning
|15
|(31) Shukufuku
|16
|(98) Mission!: Health Comes First
|14
|(34) Souvenir
|11
|(95) VORTEX
|10
|(15) Kick Back
|18
|(114) Questions?
|9
|(50) ODDTAXI
|18
|(79) Shiny Ray
|7
|(18) IDOL
|22
|(111) The World
|7
|(47) Makafushigi Adventure!
|13
|(82) Theme from Lupin the Third
|14
|(7) Gun’s and Roses
|16
|(122) VORACITY
|5
|(58) Dive Back in Time
|14
|(71) Target
|6
|(26) Mellow
|11*
|(103) G.P.
|11
|(39) Ai (Chuuseishin)
|13
|(90) Resonance
|14
|(10) Connect
|19
|(119) Welcome
|8
|(55) The Winner
|14
|(74) Get Along
|8
|(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
|25
|(106) Making of a Cyborg
|9
|(42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C
|14
|(87) Renai Circulation
|6
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Friday, January 19th, at 7:00 PM PT/9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET.