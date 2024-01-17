Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 3)

Now it’s time for Quadrant 3 of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 2:

Quadrant 2 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(2) A Cruel Angel’s Thesis31(127) Free Bird5
(63) Rewrite9(66) You Get to Burning15
(31) Shukufuku16(98) Mission!: Health Comes First14
(34) Souvenir11(95) VORTEX10
(15) Kick Back18(114) Questions?9
(50) ODDTAXI18(79) Shiny Ray7
(18) IDOL22(111) The World7
(47) Makafushigi Adventure!13(82) Theme from Lupin the Third14
(7) Gun’s and Roses16(122) VORACITY5
(58) Dive Back in Time14(71) Target6
(26) Mellow11*(103) G.P.11
(39) Ai (Chuuseishin)13(90) Resonance14
(10) Connect19(119) Welcome8
(55) The Winner14(74) Get Along8
(23) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang25(106) Making of a Cyborg9
(42) Hyadain no Kakakata☆Kataomoi – C14(87) Renai Circulation6
* Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Friday, January 19th, at 7:00 PM PT/9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET.