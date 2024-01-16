Royal Rumble 2000 Day Thread (01/16)

The first stop on the Road to Wrestlemania is the Royal Rumble! This years Royal Rumble is on Saturday January 27th 2024.

Today we are looking back at Royal Rumble 2000. Some highlights of this PPV include: Tazzs debut against Kurt Angle, a tag team Tables Match between the Hardy Boyz and The Dudleys, a hell of a Street Fight between HHH and Cactus Jack, and the Rumble match itself.

The Rumble match ended up becoming part of a storyline that would have ramifications for the main event of Wrestlemania 2000.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite Royal Rumble PPV?

Bonus Discussion – What’s your favorite face of Foley – Cactus Jack, Dude Love, or Mankind?

