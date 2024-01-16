Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 16

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Sharon Stone, an early childhood intervention manager from Round Rock, Texas;

Katie Palumbo, a museum membership specialist from Amawalk, New York; and

Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California.

Jeopardy!

WORLD GEOGRAPHY // 1980s PRO WRESTLING // A MATTER OF LAW // HATS IN OTHER WORDS// OUR FEATHERED FRIENDS // MAJOR “KEY” ALERT

DD1 (video) – 1,000 – OUR FEATHERED FRIENDS – With a wingspan of about 7 feet, the largest eagle in the Amazon is this species named for foul bird-like women of Greek myth (Katie added 1,800.)

Scores at first break: Andy 5,000, Katie 2,800 Sharon 600.

Scores entering DJ: Andy 6,400, Katie 5,400, Sharon 600.

Double Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AMERICANS // HALF A CATEGORY // BALLET // TV CLIFFHANGERS // AUTHORS AS BOOK CHARACTERS // RHYME TIME

DD2 – 1,600 – AUTHORS AS BOOK CHARACTERS – “Vanessa and Her Sister” by Priya Parmar refers to Vanessa Bell & this literary sibling (Sharon added 1,500.)

DD3 – 1,200 – 20th CENTURY AMERICANS – Mario Savio led the 1964 free speech protests at this California univ. & protested Sonoma State fee hikes late in his life in 1996 (Andy added 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Andy 21,800, Katie -1,000, Sharon 6,100.

Final Jeopardy!

NEW NATIONS – In Sept. 2023 the U.S. recognized 2 new nations in free association with New Zealand, Niue & this archipelago

For yet another FJ on which absolutely nothing was at stake, only Andy attempted a serious response and was correct, adding 1,800 to advance with 23,600.

Final scores: Andy 23,600, Katie -1,000, Sharon 100.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is harpy? DD2 – Who was Virginia Woolf? DD3 – What is U.C. Berkeley? FJ – What are the Cook Islands?

