Creative Endeavors Is Already Sealed Up

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Harbor Seals (mostly)! We are only a little more than two weeks into 2024 and I’ve already gotten some great pictures of Seals. Winter at low tide is the best time to catch Harbor Seals hanging out along the beaches of Southern New England. These cute marine mammals will climb on to the various rocks along the shore to sun themselves as the tide goes out then, if undisturbed, will stay on their rocky perches until the tide comes back in and they swim away. Occasionally Grey Seals will join the Harbor Seals and just chill on the rocks for the day. It’s a great way to start the New Year!

The bigger one is a Grey Seal

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

My Mastodon

Now I’m on Bluesky

What have you been up to creatively?

