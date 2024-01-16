Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 113

Group 111 Results
|72.73%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Guardian: TANK
|72.73%
|JellyCar Worlds
|The years have been kind (full version)
|63.64%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Lental Seafloor ~ Route 16
|63.64%
|Coral Island
|Overture
|63.64%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|World to come
|63.64%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Bonegummed Yearnsands
|63.64%
|Hoa
|The Factory
|63.64%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|High-Noon Hoopla
|54.55%
|Two Point Campus
|All These Feelings
|54.55%
|Jitsu Squad
|Go! Fight! Jitsu dreamers
|54.55%
|The Artful Escape
|GlimmerDimm Synth
|45.45%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Chasing the Stars / Gear Cube Hangar
|45.45%
|Kitaria Fables
|The Valley
|45.45%
|Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers
|The Cliff Hidden in Deep Green (Stage 2 Theme)
|45.45%
|30XX
|Echocave victory
|45.45%
|Redout 2
|Floating crystals
|36.36%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Ending
|36.36%
|Mega Man: The Sequel Wars
|Dust Man stage
|36.36%
|Unbound: Worlds Apart
|Witchery
|36.36%
|Little Nightmares II
|Nome In The Attic
|27.27%
|Everhood
|Post Mortem
|18.18%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|We’re Losing You
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|King of the Koopas
|9.09%
|Card Shark
|At the Village
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|Popslinger
|Funky Disk
|50.00%
|Mega Man: The Sequel Wars
|Pharaoh man stage
|50.00%
|Floppy Knights
|The Fog Tree
|50.00%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|When a Person Dreams (SMB 2 New OST – Inside the Whale)
|50.00%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Grape Garden
|50.00%
|Dicey Dungeons Reunion
|Swing me one more six
|50.00%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Snowy Cliff and Antler Bridge
|50.00%
|A Little Golf Journey
|Nowhere Land
|50.00%
|Blue Reflection: Second Light
|A Hopeful Astraea
|50.00%
|Variable Barricade
|BREAKTHROUGH
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Nuwa
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 113 will be active until Thursday, January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 114 will start Wednesday and be active until Sunday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 113 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 113 is open until Thursday, January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific