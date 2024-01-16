Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 113

Group 111 Results 72.73% Sonic Frontiers Guardian: TANK 72.73% JellyCar Worlds The years have been kind (full version) 63.64% New Pokémon Snap Lental Seafloor ~ Route 16 63.64% Coral Island Overture 63.64% Rogue Legacy 2 World to come 63.64% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Bonegummed Yearnsands 63.64% Hoa The Factory 63.64% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course High-Noon Hoopla 54.55% Two Point Campus All These Feelings 54.55% Jitsu Squad Go! Fight! Jitsu dreamers 54.55% The Artful Escape GlimmerDimm Synth 45.45% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Chasing the Stars / Gear Cube Hangar 45.45% Kitaria Fables The Valley 45.45% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers The Cliff Hidden in Deep Green (Stage 2 Theme) 45.45% 30XX Echocave victory 45.45% Redout 2 Floating crystals 36.36% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Ending 36.36% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Dust Man stage 36.36% Unbound: Worlds Apart Witchery 36.36% Little Nightmares II Nome In The Attic 27.27% Everhood Post Mortem 18.18% NEO: The World Ends with You We’re Losing You 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) King of the Koopas 9.09% Card Shark At the Village Remember The Fallen 50.00% Popslinger Funky Disk 50.00% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Pharaoh man stage 50.00% Floppy Knights The Fog Tree 50.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania When a Person Dreams (SMB 2 New OST – Inside the Whale) 50.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Grape Garden 50.00% Dicey Dungeons Reunion Swing me one more six 50.00% Lila’s Sky Ark Snowy Cliff and Antler Bridge 50.00% A Little Golf Journey Nowhere Land 50.00% Blue Reflection: Second Light A Hopeful Astraea 50.00% Variable Barricade BREAKTHROUGH 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Nuwa 45.45% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Chasing the Stars / Gear Cube Hangar 45.45% Kitaria Fables The Valley 45.45% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers The Cliff Hidden in Deep Green (Stage 2 Theme) 45.45% 30XX Echocave victory 45.45% Redout 2 Floating crystals 36.36% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Ending 36.36% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Dust Man stage 36.36% Unbound: Worlds Apart Witchery 36.36% Little Nightmares II Nome In The Attic 27.27% Everhood Post Mortem 18.18% NEO: The World Ends with You We’re Losing You 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) King of the Koopas 9.09% Card Shark At the Village Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 113 will be active until Thursday, January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 114 will start Wednesday and be active until Sunday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 113 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 113 is open until Thursday, January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

