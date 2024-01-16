(Belated) Writing Discussion Thread is Creating Relationships

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Relationships

The plot calls for two of your characters to have a great friendship or fall in love with the sort of passion that inspires poets for generations. How do you make that believable?



Do you draw on your own experience with close friendships or romantic relationships? Do you draw inspiration from famous books or movies? How successful are you?

