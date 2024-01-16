AVoCADo GamesCast #98: The Phantom Burp: The 2023 Year-End GamesCast

Hey folks! The 2023 year-in-review episode the AVoCADo GamesCast is finally out! Tune in to hear me, Science is Bad, Wolfman Jew, and our fearless editor The Kappa talking about The Game Awards, industry layoffs, and our favourite, least favourite, and most surprising games of the year. 3rdstringhero, Bloomed Wings, and LittleMac also contributed their top 3 lists to this episode, so give them a big thank you!

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:05 – The Game Awards 2023: Discourse

32:25 – The Game Awards 2023: Announcements

1:02:20 – Layoffs and the State of the Games Industry

1:30:25 – LittleMac’s Top 3

1:38:05 – Bloomed Wings’s Top 3

1:40:35 – 3rdstringhero’s Top 3

1:45:05 – Our Favourites: Honourable Mentions

1:52:25 – Our Favourites: #5

2:05:05 – Our Favourites: #4

2:23:35 – Our Favourites: #3

2:56:25 – Our Favourites: #2

3:14:20 – Our Favourites: #1

3:52:15 – Our Disappointments and Least Favourite Games

4:49:00 – Our Surprises

5:07:20 – Conclusion

Major spoiler warning: Viewfinder (Our Disapointments and Least Favourite Games). Mild spoiler warning: Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Our Surprises)

