Weekend Box Office Totals For January 12th – 14th

The weekend totals for January 12th through January 14th, 2024 estimates are in:

1.) Mean Girls (Par) 3,791 theaters, Fri $11.65M, Sat $9.65M Sun $6.8M Mon $4M 3-day $28M, 4-day $32M/Wk 1

2.) The Beekeeper (AMZ MGM) 3,303 theaters, Fri $6.7M, Sat $5.7M Sun $4.3M Mon $2.3M 3-day $16.8M, 4-day $19.2M/Wk 1

3.) Wonka (WB) 3,346 (-471) theaters, Fri $1.8M (-58%) Sat $3.65M Sun $2.9M Mon $2.5M 3-day $8.38M (-40%), 4-day $10.88M Total $178.69M/Wk 5

4.) Migration (Ill/Uni) 3,224 (-488) theaters, Fri $1.15M (-62%) Sat $2.8M Sun $2.2M Mon $2.1M 3-day $6.19M (-38%), 4-day $8.3M Total $87.8M/ Wk 4

5.) Anyone But You (Sony) 2,935 (-120) Fri $2.1M (-35%) Sat $2.75M Sun $2.09M Mon $1.3M 3-day $6.94M (-29%), 4 day $8.255M Total $56.4M/Wk 4

6.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) 2,741 (-812) theaters, Fri $1.16M (-63%) Sat $2.28M Sun $1.8M Mon $1.37M 3-day $5.265M (-50%), 4-day $6.64M /Total $109.6M/Wk 4

7.) Night Swim (Uni) 3,257 (+7) theaters, Fri $1.17M (-78%) Sat $1.98M Sun $1.5M Mon $840K 3-day $4.66M (-60%), 4-day $5.5M, Total $20M/Wk 7

8.) Boys in the Boat (AMZ MGM) 2,007 (-680) theaters, Fri $974K (-45%) Sat $1.45M Sun $1.09M 3-day $3.52M (-37%), 4-day $4.18M Total $40M, Wk 3

9.) The Book of Clarence (Leg/Tri-Star) Fri $1M Sat $890K Sun $685K Mon $425K 3-day $2.57M 4-day $3M/Wk 1

9) Iron Claw (A24) 1,591 (-801) theaters, Fri $691K Sat $950K Sun $760K Mon $608K 3-day $2.4M (-47%) 4-day $3M Total $29.2M /Wk 4

11.) Guntur Kaaram (Parth) 800 theaters, Fri $2M, Sat $391K Sun $317K Mon $170K 3-day $2.7M, 4-day $2.87M/Wk 1

[Source: Deadline]

