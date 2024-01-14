It’s a Detroit Style Pizza Kind of Sunday Food Thread 1/14

We’ve been in our new house a year and are finally inviting our neighbors* over for dinner. We decided to make a Detroit pizza because while it takes some planning it’s really not a lot of work for a big and impressive pizza. Tiramisu for dessert and an as yet unknown salad. Possibly make some home made cracker jack too just because.

What’s on your table this week?

*These neighbors happen to be the previous owners of our house. We were worried it would be weird but has turned out to be really good.

