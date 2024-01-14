Echo Episode 5 Discussion

Welcome! All five episodes of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe limited series Echo are now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. I’m not a fan of having just one thread for all episodes, as that favors those who binge the series all at once over those who spread them out over several days, so I will post a separate discussion thread for an episode each day.

The cast includes:

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo

Chaske Spencer as Henry

Tantoo Cardinal as Chula

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits

Graham Greene as Skully

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Official Synopsis: The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...