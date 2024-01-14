Awesome Games Done Quick 2024

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation from January 14th to January 21st. This year, the event is being held live in Pittsburgh, but as usual it is also being broadcast live on Twitch to a global audience.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

Donkey Kong Country 101% by Tonkotsu at 1:22 PM on Sunday, January 14th

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes 100% by MrMiguel at 2:37 PM on Monday, January 15th

Only Up! Any% All Skips by Mitchriz at 8:25 PM on Monday, January 15th

Halo: Combat Evolved Coop Easy by Helpless and NervyDestroyer at 9:22 PM on Thursday, January 18th

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Any% by gymnast86 at 6:33 PM on Saturday, January 20th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Which runs did you enjoy? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!

In order to reduce clutter on the homepage, this post may be unpinned, so please bookmark it.

