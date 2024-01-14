Awesome Games Done Quick 2024

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation from January 14th to January 21st. This year, the event is being held live in Pittsburgh, but as usual it is also being broadcast live on Twitch to a global audience.
You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:
Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):
- Donkey Kong Country 101% by Tonkotsu at 1:22 PM on Sunday, January 14th
- Metroid Prime 2: Echoes 100% by MrMiguel at 2:37 PM on Monday, January 15th
- Only Up! Any% All Skips by Mitchriz at 8:25 PM on Monday, January 15th
- Halo: Combat Evolved Coop Easy by Helpless and NervyDestroyer at 9:22 PM on Thursday, January 18th
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Any% by gymnast86 at 6:33 PM on Saturday, January 20th
Which runs are you looking forward to? Which runs did you enjoy? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!
In order to reduce clutter on the homepage, this post may be unpinned, so please bookmark it.