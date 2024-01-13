WW221: Werewolf Impact Ludi Harpastum Sign-Ups

Welcome to a newbie game sign-up based on the Ludi Harpastum festival in Genshin Impact! Specifically, this will be based on the year the Lawrence clan was overthrown… if town can make it happen. 😉

This will be a newbie-friendly 14 player game with 11 townies and 3 wolves.

Town Roles:

8 Vanilla Town: Your vote is your power!

1 “Vanessa” (Town Elite Bodyguard): Once a night, Vanessa chooses someone to protect. If this person is targeted for a kill, Vanessa will defend them from death. Upon a successful defense against death, Vanessa will be wounded and unable to guard anyone for the rest of the game. Cannot target the same player two nights in a row or themselves.

1 “Barbatos” (Town Doctor) Once a night, Barbatos chooses someone to heal. If this person would be killed that night, the Doctor saves their life. Cannot target the same player two nights in a row. Allowed to self-target.

1 “Kreuzlied” (Town Investigator): Once a night, Kreuzlied may target another player to learn their alignment and role.

Wolf Roles:

2 “Lawrence Clan” Vanilla Wolves: Part of the pack.

1 “Barca Lawrence” Wolf Jailer: Once a night, Barca Lawrence picks a player to be jailed. The jailed player cannot perform night actions or have other night actions performed on them.

And, maybe, an unnamed Wolf Power! Once during this game, the wolf team may name a player and the role they think that player has. If they are correct, that player is considered the target of an additional night kill. Vanessa may only block one night kill. This power cannot be used until a role claim (or speculation that someone is trying to claim) has occurred in the day thread.

Player Sign-Up…

Shelter (@sheltermed:disqus)

