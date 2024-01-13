Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 1)

And now the fun begins! After tabulating the results of the nominations, I have seeded the top 128 OPs based on the number of upvotes they received. (For OPs with the same number of upvotes, seeding was determined at random.) For the initial round they will be voted on in quadrants of 32 (16 matches) based on a tournament-style bracket, starting with Quadrant 1 today.

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Monday, January 15th, at 5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...