2024 Australian Open Discussion Thread

The first Grand Slam of the year is here! Men’s singles defending champion Novak Djokovic is aiming for a record-cementing 11th title here. Meanwhile, women’s singles defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is hoping she can build on the breakthrough she had last year. But the Australian Open can be unpredictable. The crowds can be rowdy, and the heat can be stifling. Let’s see what happens!

Please feel free to use this thread to talk about tournament news, analyze players’ strategies, and of course, live-chat matches.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official website. In order to reduce clutter on the homepage, this post may be unpinned, so please bookmark it. As always, you can find it from the main menu under Sports > Tennis.

