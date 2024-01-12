The Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge VII: Adrian’s Revenge

Anyone up for another round of the Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge?

The goal is simple: to see how long we can carry on a (semi-)intelligible conversation using only quotes from The Simpsons.

The idea isn’t just to post a bunch of Simpsons quotes we find funny, but to have each comment make sense as a response to the comment before it. For example, if someone says, “Join America’s favorite TV family, and a tiny green space alien named Ozmodiar that only Homer can see”, someone else could ask, “Is the alien carbon-based or silicon-based?” Then somebody could chime in with, “Well, it’s not quite a mop, and it’s not quite a puppet, but, man … so, to answer your question, I don’t know.”

Whaddaya say? Wanna take this incredibly nerdy challenge with me?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...