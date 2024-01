Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture is the first novel by Canadian author Douglas Coupland, published by St. Martin’s Press in 1991. It was a big deal at the time, and I remember enjoying it. I wonder if it holds up. Eh, whatever.

Coupland has gone on to write 12 more novels including Shampoo Planet, Microserfs, and Girlfriend in a Coma. His collection of short stories Life After God is really good.

