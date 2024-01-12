Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 12

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama;

Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada; and

Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordville, Florida.

Jeopardy!

AN “A” IN SCIENCE // DOUBLE TALK GEOGRAPHY // A FASHIONABLE CATEGORY // TELEVISION // ANAGRAMS // UFOs

DD1 – 2,000 – AN “A” IN SCIENCE – This tiny unit of measurement is named for a Swedish physicist (Roy added 1,400.)

Scores at first break: Roy 5,400, Long -2,200, Rotimi 2,400.

Scores entering DJ: Roy 5,400, Long 0, Rotimi 3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICAN WOMEN // BOOK TITLES // FLAGS // PODCASTS // A SEASONED FILM // WE HAVE OXY, GIVE US THE MORON

DD2 – 800 – HISTORIC AMERICAN WOMEN – She was the star of a 1903 vaudeville play titled “Hatchetation” (Roy dropped 10,600.)

DD3 – 800 – BOOK TITLES – You’ll find this Steinbeck title in Genesis 4:16 (Long added 9,200.)

Scores entering FJ: Roy 1,600, Long 18,400, Rotimi 4,600.

Final Jeopardy!

RIVERS – A European capital got its name as a consequence of flooding on this river

For the second straight game, only Long was correct on FJ. Everyone went all-in, so Long will enter the second game of this two-game final with a massive lead as the only player with any points.

Scores for game one: Roy 0, Long 36,800, Rotimi 0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is angstrom? DD2 – Who was Carrie Nation? DD3 – What is “East of Eden”? FJ – What is the Amstel River?

