Friday New Music 1/2

It’s.. Friday!
Here’s a pretty small list still from Consequence of Sound, I don’t have anything:
— @ – Are You There God, It’s Me, @ EP
— 21 Savage – American Dream
— The Allman Brothers Band – Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
— The Awesome Machine – …It’s Ugly or Nothing (Reissue)
— Armin van Buuren – Breathe In
— Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
— The Clamps – Megamouth
— Cocteau Twins – Four-Calendar Cafe (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cocteau Twins – Milk and Kisses (Vinyl Reissue)
— Exit Eden – Femmes Fatales
— Folly Group – Down There!
— G. Love & Special Sauce – G. Love & Special Sauce (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
— Hannah Wicklund – The Prize
— Harrison Storm – Wonder, Won’t You
— Holler Choir – Songs Before They Write Themselves
— Infant Island – Obsidian Wreath
— Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
— Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign – Vultures
— Kris Bowers – Origin—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Lou Reed – Hudson River Wind Meditations (Reissue)
— Magnum – Here Comes the Rain
— Marika Hackman – Big Sigh
— Mourning Dawn – The Foam of Despair
— Nailah Hunter – Lovegaze
— Neal Morse – The Restoration – Joseph: Part Two
— Roberta Flack – Lost Takes (Vinyl Reissue)
— Russell / Guns (Jack Russell and Tracii Guns) – Medusa
— RYUJIN – RYUJIN
— Television – Marquee Moon (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vacations – No Place Like Home
— The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations