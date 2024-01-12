Friday New Music 1/2

It’s.. Friday!

Here’s a pretty small list still from Consequence of Sound, I don’t have anything:

— @ – Are You There God, It’s Me, @ EP

— 21 Savage – American Dream

— The Allman Brothers Band – Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

— The Awesome Machine – …It’s Ugly or Nothing (Reissue)

— Armin van Buuren – Breathe In

— Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da

— The Clamps – Megamouth

— Cocteau Twins – Four-Calendar Cafe (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cocteau Twins – Milk and Kisses (Vinyl Reissue)

— Exit Eden – Femmes Fatales

— Folly Group – Down There!

— G. Love & Special Sauce – G. Love & Special Sauce (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

— Hannah Wicklund – The Prize

— Harrison Storm – Wonder, Won’t You

— Holler Choir – Songs Before They Write Themselves

— Infant Island – Obsidian Wreath

— Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

— Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign – Vultures

— Kris Bowers – Origin—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Lou Reed – Hudson River Wind Meditations (Reissue)

— Magnum – Here Comes the Rain

— Marika Hackman – Big Sigh

— Mourning Dawn – The Foam of Despair

— Nailah Hunter – Lovegaze

— Neal Morse – The Restoration – Joseph: Part Two

— Roberta Flack – Lost Takes (Vinyl Reissue)

— Russell / Guns (Jack Russell and Tracii Guns) – Medusa

— RYUJIN – RYUJIN

— Television – Marquee Moon (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vacations – No Place Like Home

— The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...