The Pocket Rocker Night Thread of 1/11

Pocket Rockers were an obscure physical media format from the late 80’s targeted at young kids. Marketed by Fisher-Price, the cartridge design was similar to portable 4 and 8 track tapes from the 60s and 70s in that it was an infinite tape loop enabling the user to switch between simultaneous programs. In this case, the programs were 2 songs presented in mono. Approx. 40 tapes were released over a couple of years mostly consisting of top 40 hits of the era. A couple interesting ones were Beastie Boys and Tears for Fears.

Did you have any Pocket Rockers? They are quite collectible now. When I was the target age for this product I had a tiny cassette recorder.

