Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 110

Group 108 Results 81.82% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Eyes in the Darkness 63.64% Tribal Hunter Hard Bass Hog 63.64% Genshin Impact The Almighty Violet Thunder 63.64% Lila’s Sky Ark Eye and Fist 54.55% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Shrine Guardian 54.55% Maglam Lord Track 1 54.55% Far: Changing Tides Circling 54.55% Windjammers 2 court clay 45.45% It Takes Two Murder Microphones 45.45% Eastward Glimmer 45.45% Eastward Yamanoue no Machi 45.45% The Quarry Young in Love and Free 36.36% F-Zero X (NSO) Fall Down to the Scream 36.36% A Little Golf Journey A Sky Full of Stars 36.36% The Knight Witch Fallen Hero 36.36% Vampire Survivors Libro inferno 27.27% Klonoa 2 Ark ver. 2 27.27% Triangle Strategy General Avlora’s Assault 27.27% Solar Ash The Spine of the World 27.27% New Pokémon Snap Results 27.27% Genshin Impact Any Last Words 27.27% Triangle Strategy Secret Weapon 18.18% Solar Ash Echoes 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Hang in There, Peach! Remember The Fallen 50.00% The Last Cube Forest Festival 50.00% River City Girls 2 Your Like 50.00% Project Starship X Mother Earth 50.00% River City Girls 2 Provie 50.00% Shovel Knight Dig Thermal Vent (Lost Atlantis) 50.00% Vampire Survivors Born to be undead 50.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Tragedy flame 50.00% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Blaster master boss theme 45.45% It Takes Two Murder Microphones 45.45% Eastward Glimmer 45.45% Eastward Yamanoue no Machi 45.45% The Quarry Young in Love and Free 36.36% F-Zero X (NSO) Fall Down to the Scream 36.36% A Little Golf Journey A Sky Full of Stars 36.36% The Knight Witch Fallen Hero 36.36% Vampire Survivors Libro inferno 27.27% Klonoa 2 Ark ver. 2 27.27% Triangle Strategy General Avlora’s Assault 27.27% Solar Ash The Spine of the World 27.27% New Pokémon Snap Results 27.27% Genshin Impact Any Last Words 27.27% Triangle Strategy Secret Weapon 18.18% Solar Ash Echoes 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Hang in There, Peach! Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 110 will be active until Sunday, January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 111 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 110 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 110 is open until Sunday, January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

