Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 110

Group 108 Results
|81.82%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Eyes in the Darkness
|63.64%
|Tribal Hunter
|Hard Bass Hog
|63.64%
|Genshin Impact
|The Almighty Violet Thunder
|63.64%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Eye and Fist
|54.55%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Shrine Guardian
|54.55%
|Maglam Lord
|Track 1
|54.55%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Circling
|54.55%
|Windjammers 2
|court clay
|45.45%
|It Takes Two
|Murder Microphones
|45.45%
|Eastward
|Glimmer
|45.45%
|Eastward
|Yamanoue no Machi
|45.45%
|The Quarry
|Young in Love and Free
|36.36%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Fall Down to the Scream
|36.36%
|A Little Golf Journey
|A Sky Full of Stars
|36.36%
|The Knight Witch
|Fallen Hero
|36.36%
|Vampire Survivors
|Libro inferno
|27.27%
|Klonoa 2
|Ark ver. 2
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|General Avlora’s Assault
|27.27%
|Solar Ash
|The Spine of the World
|27.27%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Results
|27.27%
|Genshin Impact
|Any Last Words
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Secret Weapon
|18.18%
|Solar Ash
|Echoes
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Hang in There, Peach!
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|The Last Cube
|Forest Festival
|50.00%
|River City Girls 2
|Your Like
|50.00%
|Project Starship X
|Mother Earth
|50.00%
|River City Girls 2
|Provie
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Thermal Vent (Lost Atlantis)
|50.00%
|Vampire Survivors
|Born to be undead
|50.00%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Tragedy flame
|50.00%
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Blaster master boss theme
|45.45%
|It Takes Two
|Murder Microphones
|45.45%
|Eastward
|Glimmer
|45.45%
|Eastward
|Yamanoue no Machi
|45.45%
|The Quarry
|Young in Love and Free
|36.36%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Fall Down to the Scream
|36.36%
|A Little Golf Journey
|A Sky Full of Stars
|36.36%
|The Knight Witch
|Fallen Hero
|36.36%
|Vampire Survivors
|Libro inferno
|27.27%
|Klonoa 2
|Ark ver. 2
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|General Avlora’s Assault
|27.27%
|Solar Ash
|The Spine of the World
|27.27%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Results
|27.27%
|Genshin Impact
|Any Last Words
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Secret Weapon
|18.18%
|Solar Ash
|Echoes
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Hang in There, Peach!
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 110 will be active until Sunday, January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 111 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 110 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 110 is open until Sunday, January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific