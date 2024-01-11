40th Anniversary of Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill first appeared in November 1983. We are celebrating his anniversary just a little bit late but better late than never.

He was worthy enough to hoist Mjolnir and was given his own hammer to fight evil and tyranny across the stars.

He was teased in Thor: Ragnarok but has yet to make an official appearance in the MCU. Is it too late for a debut? Where would you like to see him introduced?

I personally love his design and I was lucky enough to find a Marvel Legends of him years ago for my collection.

He has made a name for himself time and time again. Where does he rank in your own personal lineup of favorite characters? Does he make the list at all?

Do you have a favorite series or crossover featuring Beta Ray Bill?

Happy Anniversary!

