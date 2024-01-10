The Wednesday Politics Thread is at Disney World

Happy Wednesday, Politicados! I’m writing this post a week early, as I will be in Disney World at the start of the week. If this storm system cooperates moving across the country, by time you read this I will have successfully completed the Disney marathon, running 26.2 miles through the parks while dressed to resemble Scrooge McDuck (red jacket style, naturally) and be wrapping up the rest of my vacation and trying out the new Tron and Guardians of the Galaxy rides. What news will be in the news today? I don’t even want to predict. But be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...