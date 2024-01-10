Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 109

Group 107 Results 75.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Faded Dream of a Psychomeddler 66.67% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Sun Mausoleum -roar 66.67% Genshin Impact Time to Shine 66.67% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Snake boss 58.33% Harvestella Higan Canyon 58.33% Popslinger Set District 50.00% Jitsu Squad Frostjaw Fortress 50.00% Tunic Epochalypse 41.67% Sable Burnt Oak Station 33.33% Airport CEO Morning Dew 33.33% Chained Echoes The Peaceful Place 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 雪上断火 [Des-ROW・組] 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Home Beyond The Horizon 25.00% Halo Infinite House of Reckoning 25.00% Edge of Eternity Footsteps on the City Floor 25.00% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Stories from Distant Past / Title 2 25.00% Chained Echoes Calling Upon Bravery 16.67% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Main Theme 16.67% Chained Echoes Whispering Labyrinth 16.67% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest The Barrows 8.33% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Ending 8.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (A) 8.33% Pokémon Unite Christmas Lobby Music 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Shy Guy’s Toy Box Remember The Fallen 50.00% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Ahead on our way 50.00% Cyber Shadow Geothermal towers pt 2 50.00% Memento Mori Dancing in the dusk 50.00% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Exocolonist Theme Redux 50.00% Placid Plastic Duck Simulator Morning in the Pool 50.00% The Artful Escape Ode to Lightman 50.00% Jitsu Squad Frostjaw Fortress 50.00% Tunic Epochalypse 41.67% Sable Burnt Oak Station 33.33% Airport CEO Morning Dew 33.33% Chained Echoes The Peaceful Place 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 雪上断火 [Des-ROW・組] 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Home Beyond The Horizon 25.00% Halo Infinite House of Reckoning 25.00% Edge of Eternity Footsteps on the City Floor 25.00% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Stories from Distant Past / Title 2 25.00% Chained Echoes Calling Upon Bravery 16.67% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Main Theme 16.67% Chained Echoes Whispering Labyrinth 16.67% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest The Barrows 8.33% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Ending 8.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (A) 8.33% Pokémon Unite Christmas Lobby Music 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Shy Guy’s Toy Box Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 109 will be active until Thursday, January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 110 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 109 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 108 is open until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

