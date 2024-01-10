Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 109

Group 107 Results
|75.00%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Faded Dream of a Psychomeddler
|66.67%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|Sun Mausoleum -roar
|66.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Time to Shine
|66.67%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Snake boss
|58.33%
|Harvestella
|Higan Canyon
|58.33%
|Popslinger
|Set District
|50.00%
|Jitsu Squad
|Frostjaw Fortress
|50.00%
|Tunic
|Epochalypse
|41.67%
|Sable
|Burnt Oak Station
|33.33%
|Airport CEO
|Morning Dew
|33.33%
|Chained Echoes
|The Peaceful Place
|25.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|雪上断火 [Des-ROW・組]
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Home Beyond The Horizon
|25.00%
|Halo Infinite
|House of Reckoning
|25.00%
|Edge of Eternity
|Footsteps on the City Floor
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Stories from Distant Past / Title 2
|25.00%
|Chained Echoes
|Calling Upon Bravery
|16.67%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Main Theme
|16.67%
|Chained Echoes
|Whispering Labyrinth
|16.67%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
|The Barrows
|8.33%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
|Ending
|8.33%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops (A)
|8.33%
|Pokémon Unite
|Christmas Lobby Music
|8.33%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Shy Guy’s Toy Box
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 109 will be active until Thursday, January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 110 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 109 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 108 is open until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific