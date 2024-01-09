The Shuffle Demons are a jazz fusion band from Toronto, Canada. In 1986, they had a surprise Canadian Top 40 hit with their ode to the bus on Spadina Avenue, which runs through Toronto’s main Chinatown. They are also far cooler than I will ever be.



The Shuffle Demons would never have another hit song, but went on to have a successful jazz career, despite breaking up for a period in the 90s. Their most recent release came in 2021, with the album All In. It is unclear if they ever got confirmation on their information about their transportation from Spadina station.

As for the Spadina bus, well, the old 77A doesn’t come around here much anymore, as a dedicated streetcar right-of-way was built in 1997, and the bus service was replaced by streetcars. But every now and then when track maintenance is required, replacement buses will allow the Spadina bus to ride again, if just for a little while.

The Shuffle Demons play on a Spadina bus during a media event in 2012.

