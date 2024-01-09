The Creative Endeavors Thread’s Off To a Good Start

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

A little over a week into 2024 and it feels like I’m already doing pretty well with my creative schedule. Several drawings and paintings down thus far, and it doesn’t seem like I’m trying to make up some kind of quota, quality be damned (there’ll probably be failed experiments, but I’d rather have that than just self-assigned busywork for no good reason). While I’ve demoted the timekeeping system for graphic and paint work to a more general concept, I’m keeping it whole for my digital practice, and that’s been working as planned thus far (which’ll likely mean over thirty works for the year if things keep on).

Managed to get in a Friday night trip to Detroit; the DIA’s open ’til 9 and it can be a really entertaining vibe; this is one of the small Renaissance statues on loan (Pollaiuolo, in this case) until March from the Bargello Museum in Florence.

There are a lot of plans afoot this year and just my planned bike trips alone, between further forays into the Michigan countryside and through Detroit, will likely swallow up almost half of my spring and summer days off (and then there’s a possible trip to New York, maybe a family vacation, my long-delayed plans to regain a driver’s license, start studying Spanish, etc.). So even given all the indoor time I’m looking at over the next few months (my guess is that we’ll be slower at work this winter than last year’s for various reasons, which’ll leave me more energy), I’m trying to keep my focus on getting better at the work, which’ll mean a few changes to my routine, particularly the social dimension.

The header’s from the Old Miami in Detroit, another destination Friday night; managed to touch base with an intermediate acquaintance and prove my capability not just for fitting in a social schedule with the winter work vibe but also just getting out at all during the winter.

How’s your work going?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...