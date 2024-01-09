Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 9

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Pam Warren, a high school science teacher from Petersburg, Illinois;

April Marquet, a digital production artist from Oakland, California; and

Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama.

Jeopardy!

“F” IN GEOGRAPHY // SPORTS TAKES // COLLEGE PREP // 3 OF THE SAME LETTER // A RECIPE FOR… // DISASTER

DD1 – 600 – “F” IN GEOGRAPHY – This city in Alaska has hosted the Midnight Sun Festival for more than 40 years (Pam added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Rotimi 2,000, April 2,000, Pam 3,200.

Scores entering DJ: Rotimi 3,400, April 4,600, Pam 4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

FICTIONAL CHARACTERS’ OCCUPATIONS // IN MY ART DECO ERA // U.S. NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS // 4-LETTER FISH // WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC// WATERLOGGED WORDS

DD2 – 1,600 – U.S. NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS – “Soldier of Peace” is the subtitle of a biography of this general who helped Europe recover following World War II (Rotimi added 5,400.)

DD3 (video) – 2,000 – 4-LETTER FISH – The muskellunge, or muskie, a large member of this 4-letter family, can eat frogs & waterfowl (Pam dropped 6,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Rotimi 9,600, April 10,200, Pam 8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

THE ANCIENT WORLD – This text helped the soul, or ka, navigate a journey into a region called Amenti

April was the only player to miss FJ, allowing Rotimi to come from behind, adding 6,401 to advance with 16,001.

Final scores: Rotimi 16,001, April 1,199, Pam 16,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Fairbanks? DD2 – Who was Marshall? DD3 – What is pike? FJ – What is The Book of the Dead?

