Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 107

Group 105 Results 81.82% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Erythia Sea (Day) 81.82% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Radiant golden thunder 63.64% JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R First order from the boss 63.64% Cotton Rock & Roll Ancient ruins boss 63.64% LaTale Online Tiger Shrine 63.64% A Little Golf Journey Fairytale 54.55% Webbed Ant Ant Ant 54.55% Eastward Bar 54.55% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Strength 54.55% Cloud Gardens Lucent 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! It’s Me | Nightcord at 25:00 45.45% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Fight! Unlosing ranger 45.45% Melatonin Stress 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Lost One’s Weeping | Leo⁄need 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker One Small Step 45.45% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 216 (Night) 45.45% Splatoon 3 Lobby Terminal 36.36% Vampire Survivors Copper green intent 27.27% Shotgun King Check, Mate, And Blown to Pieces 27.27% Heaven Burns Red White River 27.27% Potionomics Luna’s Coffee Break 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad Echoes of the Great Crafters 27.27% Solar Ash Forgotten Thresher 18.18% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Trees in the Depths of the Earth Remember The Fallen 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! PaⅢ.SENSATION [Yunosuke- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover) APRIL 2022 50.00% UNBEATABLE [white label] FOREVER NOW by peak divide & Rachel Lake 50.00% Citizen Sleeper Coalesce 50.00% Mighty Fight Federation Fists of Fury 50.00% SpiderHeck Precision I Guess 50.00% Rhythm Doctor Lo-fi Hip-Hop Beats To Treat Patients To 50.00% Melatonin Money 50.00% Grounded Part Man, Part Ant 50.00% JellyCar Worlds Time waits 50.00% Genshin Impact Order of Silence 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! It’s Me | Nightcord at 25:00 45.45% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Fight! Unlosing ranger 45.45% Melatonin Stress 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Lost One’s Weeping | Leo⁄need 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker One Small Step 45.45% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 216 (Night) 45.45% Splatoon 3 Lobby Terminal 36.36% Vampire Survivors Copper green intent 27.27% Shotgun King Check, Mate, And Blown to Pieces 27.27% Heaven Burns Red White River 27.27% Potionomics Luna’s Coffee Break 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad Echoes of the Great Crafters 27.27% Solar Ash Forgotten Thresher 18.18% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Trees in the Depths of the Earth Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 107 will be active until Tuesday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 108 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 107 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 107 is open until Tuesday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

