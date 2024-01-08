Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 107

Group 105 Results
|81.82%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Erythia Sea (Day)
|81.82%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|Radiant golden thunder
|63.64%
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|First order from the boss
|63.64%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Ancient ruins boss
|63.64%
|LaTale Online
|Tiger Shrine
|63.64%
|A Little Golf Journey
|Fairytale
|54.55%
|Webbed
|Ant Ant Ant
|54.55%
|Eastward
|Bar
|54.55%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Strength
|54.55%
|Cloud Gardens
|Lucent
|45.45%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|It’s Me | Nightcord at 25:00
|45.45%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Fight! Unlosing ranger
|45.45%
|Melatonin
|Stress
|45.45%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Lost One’s Weeping | Leo⁄need
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|One Small Step
|45.45%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 216 (Night)
|45.45%
|Splatoon 3
|Lobby Terminal
|36.36%
|Vampire Survivors
|Copper green intent
|27.27%
|Shotgun King
|Check, Mate, And Blown to Pieces
|27.27%
|Heaven Burns Red
|White River
|27.27%
|Potionomics
|Luna’s Coffee Break
|27.27%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad
|Echoes of the Great Crafters
|27.27%
|Solar Ash
|Forgotten Thresher
|18.18%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Trees in the Depths of the Earth
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 107 will be active until Tuesday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 108 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 107 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 107 is open until Tuesday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific