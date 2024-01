Weekend Box Office Totals For January 5th – 7th

The weekend totals for January 5th through January 7th, 2024 estimates are in:

1.) Wonka (WB) 3,817 (-234) theaters, Fri $4.3M (-50%) Sat $6.1M Sun $4M 3-day $14.4M (-36%), Total $164.6M/Wk 3

2.) Night Swim (Uni) 3,250 theaters, Fri $5.2M, Sat $4.1M Sun $2.57M 3-day $12M/Wk 1

3.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) 3,553 (-234) theaters, Fri $3.1M (-54%) Sat $4.55M Sun $2.96M 3-day $10.6M (-42%) /Total $100M/Wk 3

4.) Migration (Ill/Uni) 3,712 (-127) theaters, Fri $2.98 (-56%) Sat $4.4M Sun $2.86M 3-day $10.25M (-40%), Total $77.8M/ Wk 3

5.) Anyone But You (Sony) 3,055 theaters, Fri $3.25M (-2%) Sat $4M Sun $2.25M 3-day $9.5M (+9%), Total $43.7M/Wk 3

6.) Boys in the Boat (AMZ MGM) 2,687 (+130) theaters, Fri $1.785M (-35%), 3-day $6.02M (-28%), Total $33.8M, Wk 2

7.) The Color Purple (WB) 3,218 (+15) theaters, Fri $1.3M (-69%) Sat $2M Sun $1.43M 3-day $4.765M (-59%),/ Total $54.6M/Wk 2

8.) Iron Claw (A24) 2,392 (-402) theaters, Fri $1.32M (-22%) Sat $1.86M Sun $1.34M 3-day $4.5M (-2%), Total $24.3M /Wk 3

9.) Ferrari (NEON) 2,121 (-265) theaters, Fri $775K Sat $1.08M Sun $650K 3-day $2.5M (-36%) Total $16M/Wk 2

10.) Poor Things (Sea) 750 (-50) theaters, Fri $580K (-28%) Sat $830K Sun $590K 3-day $2M (-9%), Total $14.2M/Wk 5

11.) Hunger Games Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 1,428 (-232) theatres, Fri $585K (-47%) Sat $796K Sun $454K 3-day $1.835M (-36%) Total $163.8M/Wk 8

[Source: Deadline]

