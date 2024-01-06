What I Read Over My Holiday Break – 2023 Edition

What I Read During My Holiday Break -2023 Edition

During the year, I usually pre-order indie comics and spec books using my Things From Another World account and have them sent to my childhood home for safe keeping. My Mom is always amazed how many “brown folders “I get in the mail. I usually read as many as I can while at home, usually with a hot cup of coffee. I try to visit Alchemist’s Cove Comics and Games at least once when I’m in my old stomping grounds. They are located in Schuylkill Haven, PA. If you are ever near this little town, stop in and check the store out when you have time. Here’s what I was able to read during my time off for the holidays.

X-Men Gold #8 – A “Secret Empire” tie -in. The X-Mansion is under attack by a serial killer hunting down mutants. Kitty Pryde and a de-powered Colossus must save the students and their school before its blown to bits. Nightcrawler and Old Man Logan and Storm must protect a scared populace once the Darkhold Dome covers NYC.

Batman -Santa -Silent Knight #1 – The Draug, a race of vampiric bat creatures attack and drain the blood of Christmas Carolers in Gotham City. Batman, Robin, the Bat-Family, and Zatanna team up with Santa Claus to stop these creatures and the malevolent force that unleashed them -Krampus!

Creepshow Volume 2 #4 – In this issue – Billy and his mother get in trouble when they don’t place their buggy back in the Cart Corral. The second story features a retired professor of Archaeology who is placed in a retirement home against her will. Only The Amulet can save her! I showed my Mom the art to Cart Corral and she was definitely horrified by it so that must mean it’s scary!

Batman Off-World #1 and #2 – BATMAN IN Space! Set during the early days of Batman’s crime-fighting career, the Caped Crusader pilots an experimental S.T.A.R Labs rocket ship to the Slag Galaxy. His mission – to learn how to fight and incapacitate alien creatures. Jason Aaron’s inaugural work with DC Comics. Doug Mahnke’s art and creature designs are a sight to behold and one of the reasons I loved his work on Green Lantern years ago.

Animal Pound Ashcan #1 – A preview of Tom King’s upcoming miniseries that many compared to Orwell’s Animal Farm. A dog named Lucky is scheduled to be put to sleep. Before that happens, he speaks with a cat named Fifi one last time. He wants dogs and cats to work together to live free from the harshness of Man.

Wonder Woman #2 – Back-to-back Tom King books! Steve Trevor tries to get Wonder Woman to surrender to the authorities in the wake of the Pool Hall Massacre perpetrated by a young Amazon. Diana doesn’t yield to the demands and she takes on the U.S. Army under Sgt. Steel’s command. The action sequences by Sampere are like a big budget blockbuster in your hands.

The Punisher #1 – When retired S.H.I.E.L.D agent Joe Garrison’s family is killed in an explosion, he hunts down those responsible for this tragedy. I pre-ordered this one because I want to see how David Pepose will handle this new character with the Punisher moniker. The other reason – local Pittsburgh artist David Wachter is drawing the ongoing series. Wishing the Dynamic Davids good luck in the coming year!

Creepshow Volume 2 #3 – When I heard Zoe Thorogood was drawing and writing a story in this anthology, it was an instant add to my pre-orders! Zoe’s terror-ific tale called Eternity, Eternity, Eternity opens the issue and will make you realize and be thankful why it’s a good thing we don’t live forever.

Spider-Woman #2 – A “Gang War” tie -in. Diamondback and HYDRA go to war with Mr. Negative’s Inner Demons for control of NYC. Jessica Drew investigates the Typhoon Group and how their medical compounds are tied into Diamondback’s Diamond Formula. Guest-starring Nightshade! Semi-spoiler – No information on the whereabouts of Jessica’s son Gerry just yet!

Duke #1 – This was purchased during New Comic Book Week ending December 30th, 2023. Conrad Hauser aka Duke is shaken by the death of fellow soldier Tyler Frost by a fighter jet that transformed into a giant robot. He meets with Dr. Adele Burkhart to find out the truth about what he witnessed in the skies. My first step into the Energon Universe. There is a really beautiful double page spread by Tom Reilly you need to see to believe. Issue 2 will be released Wednesday January 31, 2024!

There’s nothing like starting off your day with a hot beverage and a comic book or two! I’m thankful I had some time to get to these while I was at home. I like to show my Mom the comics I get in the mail or at the store. She is always astounded by the cover art. She likes most of them, except for the ones that make her gasp in shock.

Tell me about the comics you got to read over the holiday season. Did we match on any of them? Feel free to share some of the comic book related gifts you got as well in the comment section!

Here’s to a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year to you and yours! Keep on reading!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...