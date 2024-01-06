Job Rants Thread – 1/5/2024 – Sick Day

Hey, all; A happier and healthier first Friday of the new year than I’m having –

Don’t know what it is, though it feels rather flu-ish, Been rather dead on my feet since New Year’s Eve, so, lord only know where it came from. Either way, I have just enough wherewithal to type this and then skedaddle. We’re supposed to get a storm, this weekend, and my dead ass needs to stock up.. Beyond that, rant.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And, God help me, this better not be some kind of omen for the next year.

