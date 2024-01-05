Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! That means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – today we’re covering melodramas; that’s right: big emotions, dramatic character revelations, exciting setpieces and so on.
What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.
Genre-Savvy #37: Melodrama
Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! That means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – today we’re covering melodramas; that’s right: big emotions, dramatic character revelations, exciting setpieces and so on.