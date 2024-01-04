Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 4

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor from Cincinnati, Ohio;

Max Davison, a writer from Studio City, California; and

Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island.

Jeopardy!

ALL ABOUT AUTHORS // WHICH CABINET DEPARTMENT?// LANGUAGES & THEIR FORMS // I SENSE SOME NEGATIVITY // GAME SHOW // OF THRONES

DD1 – 800 – ALL ABOUT AUTHORS – This 19th century author of adventure novels suffered from tuberculosis & moved to the South Seas for his health, dying in Samoa (Max dropped 1,200.)

Scores at first break: Matt 4,000, Max 800, Kelly 3,200.

Scores entering DJ: Matt 6,400, Max 3,000, Kelly 5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

STATE CAPITALS OF INDIA // 5-SYLLABLE VERBS // PUT ON YOUR HELMET! // MYTHOLOGY // EARTH SCIENCE // NEW JAZZ

DD2 (video) – 2,000 – PUT ON YOUR HELMET! – Seen here is this ruler rocking a helmet while inspecting World War I troops (Max added 2,000.)

DD3 – 1,200 – EARTH SCIENCE – This word for a landmass that’s large but still part of a larger one has been around since 1845 & is often applied to India (Kelly added 4,400.)

Scores entering FJ: Matt 16,400, Max 9,000, Kelly 12,400.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICANS – They went their separate ways in 1806 & both became territorial governors: one of Upper Louisiana, the other of Missouri

Matt and Kelly were correct on FJ. Matt added 13,000 to advance with 29,400.

Final scores: Matt 29,400, Max 9,000, Kelly 18,001.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Robert Louis Stevenson? DD2 – Who was Kaiser Wilhelm (II) ? DD3 – What is a subcontinent? FJ – Who were Lewis & Clark?

