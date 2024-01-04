Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 105

Group 103 Results
|63.64%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Camber down
|54.55%
|A3!
|Dawn of the Red [cinema staff; Vocals: Kento Hama & Chiharu Sawashiro]
|54.55%
|Starmancer
|Zenith
|45.45%
|Genshin Impact
|Surreal Noctivaga
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Onyx [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR”]
|45.45%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|The Lost Temples
|45.45%
|Rhythm Doctor
|One Shift More
|36.36%
|I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
|Stars at Sunrise
|36.36%
|Cyber Shadow
|Disposal Facility
|36.36%
|Grand Cross:reNOVATION
|Ultimate: Extreme
|36.36%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Saffronia Village
|27.27%
|Roadwarden
|Hovlavan
|27.27%
|Praey for the Gods
|Soul Weavers
|27.27%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Seismo
|27.27%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Karakuri Pierrot [40mP- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] NOV 2021
|27.27%
|Roadwarden
|The Ruins
|27.27%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|vs dangerous beast
|27.27%
|Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit
|Atomic Destoryer Zone Act 2
|27.27%
|Sifu
|Fearless
|27.27%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Armor-clad faith (Potemkin theme)
|18.18%
|Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden
|In Search of Stars
|18.18%
|Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)
|Jigsaw Plains
|18.18%
|Genshin Impact
|Adroit Deputy
|0.00%
|Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”
|Fortress 3
Remember The Fallen
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 105 will be active until Sunday, January 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 106 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 105 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 105 is open until Monday, January 7th at 10:00PM Pacific