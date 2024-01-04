Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 105

Group 103 Results 63.64% Hot Wheels Unleashed Camber down 54.55% A3! Dawn of the Red [cinema staff; Vocals: Kento Hama & Chiharu Sawashiro] 54.55% Starmancer Zenith 45.45% Genshin Impact Surreal Noctivaga 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Onyx [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR”] 45.45% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom The Lost Temples 45.45% Rhythm Doctor One Shift More 36.36% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Stars at Sunrise 36.36% Cyber Shadow Disposal Facility 36.36% Grand Cross:reNOVATION Ultimate: Extreme 36.36% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Saffronia Village 27.27% Roadwarden Hovlavan 27.27% Praey for the Gods Soul Weavers 27.27% Far: Changing Tides Seismo 27.27% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Karakuri Pierrot [40mP- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] NOV 2021 27.27% Roadwarden The Ruins 27.27% Kirby and the Forgotten Land vs dangerous beast 27.27% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Atomic Destoryer Zone Act 2 27.27% Sifu Fearless 27.27% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Armor-clad faith (Potemkin theme) 18.18% Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden In Search of Stars 18.18% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Jigsaw Plains 18.18% Genshin Impact Adroit Deputy 0.00% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Fortress 3 Remember The Fallen 50.00% Roadwarden Creeks 50.00% Splatoon 3 Calamari Inkanation 3MIX (Deep Cut feat. Squid Sisters) 50.00% Toree 3D Hungry mountain peak 45.45% Genshin Impact Surreal Noctivaga 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Onyx [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR”] 45.45% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom The Lost Temples 45.45% Rhythm Doctor One Shift More 36.36% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Stars at Sunrise 36.36% Cyber Shadow Disposal Facility 36.36% Grand Cross:reNOVATION Ultimate: Extreme 36.36% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Saffronia Village 27.27% Roadwarden Hovlavan 27.27% Praey for the Gods Soul Weavers 27.27% Far: Changing Tides Seismo 27.27% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Karakuri Pierrot [40mP- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] NOV 2021 27.27% Roadwarden The Ruins 27.27% Kirby and the Forgotten Land vs dangerous beast 27.27% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Atomic Destoryer Zone Act 2 27.27% Sifu Fearless 27.27% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Armor-clad faith (Potemkin theme) 18.18% Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden In Search of Stars 18.18% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Jigsaw Plains 18.18% Genshin Impact Adroit Deputy 0.00% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Fortress 3 Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 105 will be active until Sunday, January 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 106 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 105 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 105 is open until Monday, January 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

