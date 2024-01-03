Color Outside the Lines wishes y’all a Happy New Year!

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Happy New Year everyone! I hope everyone is having (or had) a very festive period, PROMPT: feel free to discuss your holidays or perhaps New Year Resolutions?

For the rest of this month, I was thinking (thanks to Sir Simon Milligan’s suggestion) the prompts will be about reversing the 2023 Wrap-up celebration, by being about upcoming 2024 BIPOC media you’re excited for (so feel free to think on these things and make some recommendations if you can*):

10/01 – Videogames, Books & Comics

17/01 – Music, Podcasts & YouTube

24/01 – Films & TV

*I know i’ll struggle, so by all means don’t feel pressured.

As always feel free to go off prompt & discuss whatever you feel like.

