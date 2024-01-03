Color Outside the Lines wishes y’all a Happy New Year!

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month
Thread Rules
- We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode.
- Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable.
- Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags.
- Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)
Happy New Year everyone! I hope everyone is having (or had) a very festive period, PROMPT: feel free to discuss your holidays or perhaps New Year Resolutions?
For the rest of this month, I was thinking (thanks to Sir Simon Milligan’s suggestion) the prompts will be about reversing the 2023 Wrap-up celebration, by being about upcoming 2024 BIPOC media you’re excited for (so feel free to think on these things and make some recommendations if you can*):
10/01 – Videogames, Books & Comics
17/01 – Music, Podcasts & YouTube
24/01 – Films & TV
*I know i’ll struggle, so by all means don’t feel pressured.
As always feel free to go off prompt & discuss whatever you feel like.