The Nacreous Cloud Night Thread (January 2, 2024)

A polar stratospheric cloud – otherwise known as a nacreous cloud or mother-of-pearl cloud – are rare clouds as they occur between 10 to 20 miles up in the stratosphere above the planet’s poles, where very few clouds usually form due to a lack of moisture, at very low temperatures, below −108 °F. As their latter name suggests they are very distinctive due to their brilliant iridescent colours.

There was quite the excitement here in the UK amongst weather nerds in the weeks leading up to Christmas due to their only appearance in our skies. Apparently the polar vortex – the cold air that circulates around polar regions in the stratosphere – was displaced and hovers temporarily over the UK.

Perhaps in your region of the world they are more common – are they a familiar sight to you?

I was fortunate enough to see a single nacreous cloud, which I decided not to bother photographing. Very rarely do photographs of the sky live up to the beauty of the reality and it feels like an injustice to nature to even try.

Have a super night, everyone!

