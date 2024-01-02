The Day Thread of The Invisible Enemy (January 2, 2024)

It seems that 2024 provides slim pickings when it comes to science-fiction, however one item of media I did find is the 1964 second season episode of The Outer Limits. Starring Adam West – much better known, obviously, for his role as Steve Nelson in The Detectives – it follows a mission to Mars in search of answers as to the ultimate fate of the first mission, lost and presumed dead.

In the vast immensities of cosmic space, bold adventurers streak their way to join battle with strange enemies on strange worlds — the alien, the unknown, perhaps even the invisible, armed only with Man’s earthbound knowledge…

It’s an Outer Limits episode, which means it’s not as good as The Twilight Zone. However – and spoilers for a TV show now 60 years old – the reason for the disappearance of the astronauts turns out to be beasts “swimming” through the sand oceans of Mars.

I’ll bet Frank Herbert was a bit miffed when he watched the episode.

