Ad Space Highlights!

Happy New Year, everyone!

As 2023 drew to a close, like many others I looked back at what had come before, not just this year but in years prior. It was thus I decided to celebrate New Year’s Day with a retrospective look at some of my favorite commercials that we’ve covered here on Ad Space, and maybe give folks a chance to talk about them who missed ’em the first go around.

I thought I’d start us off with an awesome movie trailer. We’ve covered some fine ones here on Ad Space, from the rocking stylings of the Thor: Ragnarok and Clash of the Titans trailers, to the self-mockery of the Monty Python and the Holy Grail trailer, to the famously offbeat trailer for Psycho, but my favorite still remains this one for a cute little romantic comedy, Green with Envy:

Speaking of “Green”: there have been many ads built on the mantra “sex sells”, but few have taken them to as weird a place as this little gem:

Next, in the spirit of looking back, I thought I’d spotlight some ads that are thoroughly, utterly, hilariously products of their time (the 90’s and 2000’s, respectively):

The Christmas season may be past us, but it’s never the wrong time to enjoy the unintended subtext of this Folger’s commercial. This ad generated more comments than any other Ad Space by far – you all had thoughts on this one.

A lot of times on Ad Space, I select commercials based on how funny they are (on purpose or otherwise), but this puppy I picked just for being an absolutely gorgeous piece of animation:

Skittles did so many hilarious-yet-horrifying ads, how could I pick just one to feature here? By choosing one at random, of course!

I similarly had a hard time picking just one Mr. Delicious ad … so I decided to post all three!

And, of course, I couldn’t do this look back at Ad Space’s past without including the commercial that started it all. From our very first Ad Space, a cute little ad about adorable little ponies:

Thank you, all, for making Ad Space such a fun experience each week!

(And thank you for letting me slack off this New Year’s by doing a clip show.)

If you’ve got any favorite commercials from Ad Spaces past that I didn’t include, let me know down below!

