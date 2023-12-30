Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 5

The news announced that Abel Koontz fired his attorney. I don’t understand why he would do that as he sits on Death Row. Dad says he’s ready to die.

I know Dad isn’t convinced Abel Koontz murdered Lilly, but I don’t know why he believes that. Dad knows I’ve been in his safe, he changed the combination on me. There are too many unanswered questions. Why would Abel Koontz confess to Lilly Kane’s murder? What does he stand to gain? Why are Dad and I the only ones who think they wrong person sits on Death Row?

Koala has died. She was Town Decoy (Abel Koontz).

(Aaron Echolls) Haunter (Lilly Kane) Players Blip / Harold Finch sic / TTG Robin (Aaron Echolls) MSD / Detective Pikachu (Keith Mars) Moolissa / Titan the moon Kim / Ann Shelley (Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe (Veronica Mars) Side / Wendy Corduroy (Vanilla) Chum / Veronica Sawyer Indy / Backup the dog jake / Rust Cohle (Vanilla) Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess (Abel Koontz) Kate / Totally Normal Teenager (Lilly Kane) Lyra / Carmen Sandiego Lindsay / Teen Mario Josephus / Dirk Gently Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die. Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Monday, January 1st at 12pm pacific, 2pm central, 3pm eastern

