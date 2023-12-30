TV

Pokemon Concierge Discussion

A stop-motion slice-of-life Pokemon series, Pokemon Concierge, was first announced in February 2023, and all four episodes were released on Netflix on December 28, 2023. Having watched them all, I was thoroughly charmed and thought it might be fun to have a discussion thread dedicated to this short series.

Cast:

Japanese

  • Rena Nōnen as Haru
  • Fairouz Ai as Alisa
  • Okuno Eita as Tyler
  • Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe

English

  • Karen Fukuhara as Haru
  • Imani Hakim as Alisa
  • Josh Keaton as Tyler
  • Lori Alan as Watanabe

Official Description: Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?

FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.