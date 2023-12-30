Pokemon Concierge Discussion

A stop-motion slice-of-life Pokemon series, Pokemon Concierge, was first announced in February 2023, and all four episodes were released on Netflix on December 28, 2023. Having watched them all, I was thoroughly charmed and thought it might be fun to have a discussion thread dedicated to this short series.

Cast:

Japanese

Rena Nōnen as Haru

Fairouz Ai as Alisa

Okuno Eita as Tyler

Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe

English

Karen Fukuhara as Haru

Imani Hakim as Alisa

Josh Keaton as Tyler

Lori Alan as Watanabe

Official Description: Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?

