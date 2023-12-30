Pokemon Concierge Discussion

A stop-motion slice-of-life Pokemon series, Pokemon Concierge, was first announced in February 2023, and all four episodes were released on Netflix on December 28, 2023. Having watched them all, I was thoroughly charmed and thought it might be fun to have a discussion thread dedicated to this short series.
Cast:
Japanese
- Rena Nōnen as Haru
- Fairouz Ai as Alisa
- Okuno Eita as Tyler
- Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe
English
- Karen Fukuhara as Haru
- Imani Hakim as Alisa
- Josh Keaton as Tyler
- Lori Alan as Watanabe
Official Description: Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?
FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.