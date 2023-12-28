The Helluva Play Night Thread (12/28/23)

One of my favorite sports memories is watching (on TV) Warren Morris hit a walk-off home-run (his only home run of the season) in the final game of the 1996 College World Series to lift the LSU Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes.



(I’ve had a soft spot for Miami ever since, and especially that dude Alex Cora laid out on the ground. I think I’ll look him up: Hey, he’s done well for himself! Solid pro career and currently manager of the Red Sox. Wikipedia says something about a sign-stealing scandal, but shhhh.)



That said, the most clutch play I’ve ever seen (admittedly I’m a baseball dilettante) was Tre’ Morgan’s throw to home to save LSU’s season in the 2023 College World Series against Wake Forest, with the winner going to the finals.

It’s so fast you almost can’t appreciate how good it is.

The LSU Tigers went on to win the 2023 College World Series, and there were a lot of high-profile heroes throughout the season (Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Gavin Dugas, Brayden Jobert), but Tre’ Morgan was the MVP on that play alone.



Have a great Night Thread, Avocados!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...