Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 28

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio;

Mitch Cutter, a salmon conservation associate from Boise, Idaho; and

Raquel Matta, a copy editor from San Pablo, California.

Jeopardy!

NBA NICKNAMES // HEY, WHERE’S THAT? // FOR THE GRAM // SPEED DATING // TOUCH TYPE // HUNT & PECK

DD1 – 800 – TOUCH TYPE – This word means a limited search of your person & the cop is supposed to be looking only for weapons (Mitch dropped 1800.)

Scores at first break: Raquel 1,800, Mitch 0, Xanni 800.

Scores entering DJ: Raquel 3,200, Mitch 3,000, Xanni 2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD CAPITALS // WOMEN ON TRIAL // TRIPLE INITIAL WRITERS // MEASUREMENT // AMAZING ARMENIANS // I’D LIKE TO CHANGE A VOWEL, PAT

DD2 – 2,000 – WORLD CAPITALS – These 2 capitals of Sierra Leone & Gabon have similar meanings, though one’s in English & one’s in French (Xanni added 2,800.)

DD3 – 1,600 – TRIPLE INITIAL WRITERS – From 1910 to 1934 this writer & activist edited the NAACP’s magazine The Crisis (Xanni added 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Raquel 11,600, Mitch 5,800, Xanni 17,400.

Final Jeopardy!

THOSE ZANY ANCIENT ROMANS – In the 20s B.C. the Emperor’s sister Octavia had a sitcom-worthy home including the boy & girl twin children of this man & woman

Everyone was ruled to be correct on FJ, even though Xanni added an “h” to her response. Xanni added 6,000 to advance with 23,400.

Final scores: Raquel 11,600, Mitch 11,600, Xanni 23,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is frisk? DD2 – What are Freetown & Libreville? DD3 – Who was W.E.B. Du Bois? FJ – Who were Antony & Cleopatra?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...