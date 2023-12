Sound Test #4 – Joyful/Cheerful

Hey, everyone! Welcome back to Sound Test, the series where each week you will be given the chance to share or talk about some of your favorite video game tracks that meet a specific prompt. It’s the holidays, so what better time than now to focus on songs that are Cheerful or just straight-up bring you Joy when you listen to them?

What are some of your favorite cheerful or joyful tracks? What is it about them that works so well for you?

You can include YouTube links or just mention the name of the game/song – whatever works best for you! The goal is to have fun and maybe get some new recommendations along the way.

Here are a few of my favorites:

I have made a list of potential future prompts available here. If you have any ideas you’d like added, let me know!

