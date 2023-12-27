Color Out The Lines 2023 Wrap Up: Books, Comics, Videogames & Podcasts!

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Well, we’ve finally made it to the last week of 2023!

Prompt

To celebrate the end of 2023, we’re wrapping up with some of our favourite BIPOC created pop culture of 2023. This week’s topics are Books, Comics, Videogames & Podcasts.

Tell us your favourite BIPOC-created Books, Comics, Video games &/or Podcasts that were released (or that you discovered) in 2023!

Thanks to Moolissa for coming up with the yearly wrap-ups idea. Thank you also to Sir Simon Milligan for the thread topic suggestions, as well as Comradequestion for the Podcast topic.

With this thread concludes the 2023 Wrap Ups. See you next year!

As always, feel free to comment and post off topic on anything you feel like.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...