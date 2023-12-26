Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Episode 5 Discussion

As Marvel continues to chug ahead with its various Disney+ shows, we have now reached Season 2 of the animated series What If…? One of the nine episodes will be releasing each day through December 30th.

Cast/Crew: The Disney+ series is primarily directed by Bryan Andrews as created by A.C. Bradley for streaming. It features Jeffery Wright as the voice of Uata, a member of an advanced alien race known as the Watchers. In true Marvel Studios style, it also has a massive voice cast from the films themselves including Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Kurt Russell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Jeff Goldblum, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Jude Law.

Plot Concept: As with Season 1, the series explores what would have happened if major moments occurred differently than how they were portrayed in the MCU proper.

FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.

