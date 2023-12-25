The Lord of the Rings Trilogy 20th Anniversary Discussion

Twenty years ago the Lord of the Rings film trilogy came to an end with the release of the third chapter, The Return of the King.

To mark the occasion, let’s take the opportunity to talk about the trilogy. What do you think of these movies, and which of them do you like the most? How well do you think it works as an adaptation of the book? What do you think its impact has been on the broader world of film, or on modern fantasy works in general? What does it mean to you personally, and what sort of place has it had in your life? And whatever else you might want to talk about ☺️

So let’s see what we think about these movies all these years later. After all – the world is changed…

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...