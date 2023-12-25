LGBT Movies: Friends & Family Christmas (2023)

Friends & Family Christmas is Hallmarks’ first lesbian romance. An artist and a lawyer fake date to pacify meddling parents. Laughs are few, plot is minimal and sexual desire is nonexistent. A social media influencer (Boo! Hiss!) provides some flimsy conflict. Refreshingly, the film doesn’t demonize the women’s careers. That’s progressive for Hallmark. I miss the manic energy that Jonathan Bennett brought to their m/m romcoms. But there’s room for growth now that lesbians have joined the party.

Let’s have a look in this spoiler filled recap.

Act One: Match Making

Scene One: Brooklyn Artists Lab

DANI (photographer): I can’t come home. I’m organizing the Lab’s Christmas fundraiser.

DANI’S PARENTS: We resent your independence.

Scene Two: NY Corporate Law Firm

AMELIA (attorney): I don’t want to go to the firms’ office party.

AMELIA’s BOSS DAD: Stop moping over your ex. You need to meet our clients or you’ll never make partner.

Scene Three: Coffee Shop Date

DANI: Our dads were college roommates. That’s not a euphemism. They think we should date.

AMELIA: No. I’m a Scorpio who drinks black coffee. You’re a Libra who drinks peppermint creamer.

Scene Four: Lies

AMELIA’s BOSS DAD: Did you screw up the date with your ineptitude?

AMELIA: (Lies) No, it was great. We’re getting a U-Haul.

DANI’s PARENTS: Surprise! We realized we hate each other’s company so we decided to visit!

DANI: Amelia, let’s fake date so we can avoid our awful parents.

Act Two: Fake Dating

Scene Five: Artist Lab Party

DANI’s BOSS: Finish your photo exhibit so you can apply for the travel grant.

DANI: But I have no faith in my work!

JEALOUS INFLUENCER: Great meeting you Amelia! I dated your ex before she moved to another state.

AMELIA: MY EX MOVED TO ANOTHER STATE! I’M DISTRAUGHT! (Amelia storms out.)

Scene Six: Law Firm Party

DANI: I hate walking in heels. Shoulda brought my Docs. Why is your dad leering at me?

AMELIA: He’s glad I met someone. My ex left because I’m a workaholic.

DANI: Relatable. (They dance.)

Scene Seven: Christmas Eve Auction

DANI: My exhibit is ready. I was so focused on “art” that I forgot “joy.” So, I took photos of my friends laughing.

JEALOUS INFLUENCER: I’ve got great news Amelia! Dani’s won the travel grant. She’s going to abandon you to visit Japan!

AMELIA: Shut your stupid face. (Amelia storms out.)

Act Three: Christmas Day

Scene Eight: Park

DANI’s PARENTS: We hate being retired. We’re going to get jobs and stop meddling with your life. Right after we help you stalk Amelia.

(Amelia jogs in the park. She finds photos of herself along the trail.)

AMELIA: Creepy. I’ve decided to represent artists instead of corporations.

DANI: Cool. I’m not giving up my trip for you. But we should date when I get back.

AMELIA: That’s fair. I’m glad Hallmark understands that careers are important. (They kiss.)

THE END

Hallmark, They’re Lesbians

DANI’s DAD: It is awfully early for introductions to parents.

DANI’s MOM: Even for lesbians?” Friends & Family Christmas

The couple agrees to maintain their careers. The parents learn to respect boundaries. Kylie, the jealous influencer, finds an editor for her book. It’s all very reasonable. I just wish it wasn’t so boring. The lesbian holiday romcom has seen several entries in the past few years. The indie studio Tello Films has produced a handful. Lifetime’s Under the Christmas Tree is my favorite. The leads have chemistry and the story feels Christmasy. Hulu’s Happiest Season remains the sourest with its mean-spirited hijinks. Where would you like to see the genre go next?

