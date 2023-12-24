Weekend Box Office Totals For December 22nd- 24th

The weekend totals for December 22nd through December 24th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) 3,706 theaters, Fri $13.7M, 3-day $30M, 4-day $43M/Wk 1

2.) Wonka (WB) 4,213 (+10) theaters, Fri $6.5M (-55%), 3-day $18.8M (-52%), 4-day $30M/Total $87.5M/Wk 2

3.) Migration (Ill/Uni) 3,761 theaters, Fri 3-day $5.8M, 3-day $13M, 4-day $18M, Wk 1

4.) Anyone But You (Sony) 3,055 theaters, Fri $3.4M, 3-day $7M, 4-day $9M, Wk 1

5.) Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire (Prath) 796 theaters Fri $3.8M, 3-day $6M 4-day $8.2M/Wk 1

6.) Iron Claw (A24) 2,771 theaters, Fri $2.5M, 3-day $5.5M, 4-day $7.8M/Wk 1

7.) Hunger Games: Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 2,509 (-782) theaters, Fri $1.2M (-29%) 3-day $3.5M (-40%), 4-day $5.4M total $154.8M/Wk 6

8.) Boy and the Heron (GKIDs) 1,580 (-745) theaters, Fri $980K (-32%) 3-day $3.6M (-35%),4-day $4.1M Total $31.5M/Wk 3

9.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 1,985 (-637) theaters, Fri $950K (-29%) 3 day $2.75M (-45%), 4-day $3.89M Total $41.4M/Wk 4

10.) Dunki (Yash Raj) 686 theaters, Fri $903K 3-day $2.6M 4-day $3.75M/Total $4.6M/Wk 1

11) Poor Things (SEA) 800 (+718) theaters Fri $1M (+104%) 3-day $2.37M (+85%), 4-day $3.4M Total $6.34M/Wk 3

[Source: Deadline]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...