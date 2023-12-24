Eat More Pierogi! Sunday Food Thread 12/24

It used to be family tradition to eat pierogi and fried rice on Christmas Eve. Things change and the family gathering has dissipated over the years. What hasn’t changed is my love for this little Polish dumpling! My favorites are either meat or potato filling. Sauerkraut and mushroom is very close to the top too.

For Christmas day we’re having a small get together and making home made ravioli with stuffed artichokes and tiramisu for dessert. Not a very pierogi dinner, I’ll have to just get some soon (they are a lot of work to make and way too many Polish markets nearby where I can get really good ones).

