Don’t Get Too Creeped Out by the McDonald’s Christmas Commercial Day Thread

One magical winter night, Ronald McDonald was sneaking around his house, where all of his friends lived, apparently. He wanted to give them all McDonald’s gift certificates, as Ronald, at the end of the day, was a capitalist clown, and wanted to ensure he benefited his own business with his holiday shopping. Can’t really say I blame him.

Anyway, he provided gift certificates to everyone. This included Hamburglar, who appeared to be sleeping in…a baby crib? (Hey, I’m not judging! You do you, Hamburglar!) Also, isn’t he supposed to be in jail? More confusingly, Ronald knew that Mayor McCheese would be very excited by his holiday surprise, since it meant he could get…a cheeseburger? Wait, dude, he IS a cheeseburger! Are you implying the Mayor of McDonaldland is a cannibal, Ronald? Is this how you get your kicks?



All jokes aside, I do enjoy this commercial, although this is from the period where many claim the McDonald’s characters were kind of….creepy. And yeah, I can see where they’re coming from. Like, I wouldn’t want to be alone with Hamburglar for very long. I’m pretty sure he might try to eat me, or at the very least bite my fingers. As for Grimace, well, he should probably consider going to an eye doctor.

Have a great day, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...